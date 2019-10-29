Growth in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) has slowed from 1.0 percent in 2018 to 0.2 percent in 2019, but a tentative pick-up to 1.8 percent is expected in 2020, according to the latest International Monetary Fund report.

External factors remain a headwind to economic prospects in the region, led by sluggish global growth, subdued commodity prices, and volatile capital flows, although easier global financial conditions provide some respite.

Policy uncertainty in some large LAC countries continues to be a drag on growth, while Venezuela’s economic and humanitarian crisis continues to drive large migration flows to other countries in the region.

Against this backdrop, the LAC economies will need to rely on domestic sources of growth to accelerate the recovery, which hinges on a pickup in private consumption and investment anchored on a rebound in business and consumer confidence.

Risks to the outlook remain skewed to the downside, including further falls in global growth and commodity prices, spikes in risk premiums, heightened domestic policy uncertainty, contagion from the financial turmoil in Argentina, and natural disasters.

Given the challenging global environment and still negative output gaps in the region, policies will need to strike a balance between supporting growth and rebuilding policy space. Fiscal consolidation to lower public debt remains a priority in several countries.

Monetary policy can continue to support growth given the stable inflation outlook and well-anchored expectations. Corporate vulnerabilities require enhanced surveillance. Structural reforms, aimed at greater openness to trade and investment, bolstering competitiveness, and addressing stringent labor market regulations, remain an imperative.