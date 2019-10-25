The Dutch Coast Guard rescued the M.V. Ocean King, which sent an emergency distress signal Wednesday, and handed the vessel over to the St. Kitts and Nevis Coast Guard as the closest port to the boat, which escorted the vessel to the pier at the Coast Guard base in Basseterre.

There were 35 persons on board – 34 believed to be Haitian nationals and one believed to be from Dominica. One of the individuals is a juvenile. Four were taken to the J.N.F. Hospital for treatment and observation. Two have since been discharged and joined the others currently in custody.

The Immigration Department is in the process of conducting interviews with the individuals to ascertain the details of their circumstances and to verify their port of embarkation, as well as the intended port of disembarkation.