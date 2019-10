The Independence Night of Dance Committee will present “Choreographer’s Choice” on Sunday at the Sir Cecil Jacobs Auditorium, at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank at 5 p.m.

The recital is part of 36th Independence Anniversary celebrations and will showcase the Federation’s best in dance from top local companies.

Yamuna Chan, a dance teacher from Taiwan ICDF, will make a special appearance.

For more information telephone 467-1387 or 763-9133.