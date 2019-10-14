PRNewswire/ — St Kitts and Nevis offers Indonesian nationals the chance to become its citizens, should they pass all due diligence checks and make an eligible investment into the country’s economy.

This is possible via a special legislative initiative called the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. This month, the small twin-island nation was ranked as having the 24th most powerful passport in the world – a benefit resulting from obtaining second citizenship in St Kitts and Nevis.

The Caribbean islands accelerated two positions higher in the global ranking since the previous quarter. This is due to the expansive visa waiver policy carried out by Foreign Minister Mark Brantley, which will soon see St Kitts and Nevis passport holders able to access around 160 countries and territories worldwide on a visa-free or visa-on-arrival basis.

Prime Minister Timothy Harris advocated during the recent 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York for the country’s CBI Programme, which is already known among investor migration connoisseurs as the ‘Platinum Standard’ of CBI.

The country established its CBI Programme 35 years ago and provides vetted foreign investors with a means of acquiring second citizenship after making a contribution to its economy. This is extended to the citizens of Indonesia, so long as they pass all the due diligence checks and fulfil all the other application requirements.

During the annual Caribbean Investment Summit in June, PM Harris explained why St Kitts and Nevis remains a CBI leader: “Our policies, pricing strategies, and even our discourse about Citizenship by Investment must always emphasise the inextricable link between successful applicants to our programmes and the observable, actual development in and around our countries.”

A major contributor to developing the country’s economy is the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF) under the CBI Programme. Premier Harris introduced it last year as the most straightforward route to second citizenship in St Kitts and Nevis.

Eligible single applicants must invest US$150,000, while a family of four is required to invest US$195,000, making it one of the most family-friendly CBI options available worldwide.

If successful, applicants can benefit from visa-free travel to key business jurisdictions, alternative entrepreneurial opportunities, the advantage of passing down the citizenship to future generations, and securing a plan B in a safe country that features in the world’s top 30 for functioning rule of law.