Extinction Rebellion Hits London The number of Extinction Rebellion protesters arrested in the capital as part of the group’s current demonstrations on climate change has now reached 280, the Metropolitan police said on Monday night.

The climate activist group kicked off its latest act of mass civil disobedience on Monday morning, with action in Westminster taking place alongside demonstrations in dozens of cities across the globe. The number of arrests from the action in London is now more than double the 122 people who detained on the first day of similar protests last April.

Boris Johnson on Monday night condemned the demonstrators, labelling them “uncooperatvie crusties” who were holding up traffic.

The Prime Minister called for the activists to abandon their “hemp-smelling bivouacs” and stop blocking the streets of London

Mr Johnson made the comments at the launch of the third volume of a biography of Margaret Thatcher written by the former editor of The Daily Telegraph, Charles Moore.

He said the former prime minister had taken the issue of greenhouse gases seriously long before Greta Thunberg was born.

“I am afraid that the security people didn’t want me to come along tonight because they said the road was full of uncooperative crusties and protesters of all kinds littering the road,” he said.

“They said there was some risk that I would be egged. And so I immediately asked the faint hearts in my private office, ‘What would Margaret Thatcher do?’

“If she could take the extraordinary risk of sending a task force halfway around the world through tumultuous seas to recapture the Falklands, I think she would have crossed the road to speak at the Banqueting Hall.”

He added: “I hope that when we go out from this place tonight and we are waylaid by importunate nose-ringed climate change protesters, we remind them that she was also right about greenhouse gases.

“The best thing possible for the education of the denizens of the heaving hemp-smelling bivouacs that now litter Trafalgar Square and Hyde Park would be for them to stop blocking the traffic and buy a copy of Charles’s magnificent book so that they can learn about a true feminist, green and revolutionary who changed the world for the better.”