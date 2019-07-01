The body of a stowaway has been found in a garden in south London after falling from a Kenya Airways flight bound for Heathrow.

Police say the man’s body was found in a garden in Offerton Road, Clapham, on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities are trying to identify him but say he fell from a Kenya Airways aircraft at the end of a nine-hour flight from Nairobi. A bag, water and food were found in the compartment containing the aircraft’s landing gear.

The airline issued a statement saying: “It is unfortunate that a person has lost his life by stowing aboard one of our aircraft and we express our condolences.

“The incident has been treated as a sudden death and is now a police matter.”

Police reportedly used a flight tracker to determine the man had fallen from the Kenya Airways flight.

The Met Police said: “Police believe the man was a stowaway and had fallen from the landing gear of an inbound Kenya Airways flight to Heathrow Airport.