Actor Hugh Grant Blasts Johnson on Brexit Move, Nation Divided

Actor Hugh Grant, who once portrayed the UK prime minister in a movie, has blasted Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a now-viral tweet, calling on him to “not f–k with my children’s future.”

His tirade came after Johnson had the Queen suspend Parliament for a month in an effort to push through his Brexit plan.

“You will not f–k with my children’s future. You will not destroy the freedoms my grandfather fought two world wars to defend. F–k off you over-promoted rubber bath toy. Britain is revolted by you and you [sic.] little gang of masturbatory prefects,” Grant tweeted Wednesday.

The action by Johnson has already revealed a divided nation. More than 1 million people have petitioned against his action while one poll showed 82 percent in favor of it.

Johnson asked the queen to suspend Parliament, sending lawmakers home. Johnson said the move would give him the opportunity to present “a new legislative agenda” for the country with plans for a Queen’s Speech in October. The speech, written by the majority party in Parliament, outlines the priorities and legislation for the ruling body, and is read by Queen Elizabeth.

But critics say preventing Parliament from meeting is intended to thwart Johnson’s opponents, who are trying to stop his plans to take Britain out of the European Union, even without a deal in place, by Oct. 31.

Grant shared his message in a retweet, commenting on a video from Johnson.

“We’re not going to wait before October 31st before getting on with our plans to take this country forward” Johnson said in his video, shared Wednesday, referencing the deadline for a Brexit deal. “And this is a new government with a very exciting agenda to make our streets safer.”

Johnson has called the criticisms “completely untrue,” Reuters reported, arguing that the move will give him an opportunity to outline his domestic agenda while still providing time for debates over Brexit in Parliament.

The Queen is scheduled to give the speech Oct. 14, which will be followed by days of debate on the speech and votes on Oct. 21 and 22, according to Reuters.