A “huge drugs bust” at London’s Gatwick airport has turned out to be piece of cake.

A member of staff from Purezza vegan pizzeria was transporting the ingredients in a suitcase when they were stopped by airport police.

According to the cops: Officers were called to Gatwick airport station at 1.34pm on 28 August after a suitcase was found containing 25 bags of powder.

The white powder, which was divided into blue bags, was tested before officers accepted it was legal.

“Following a number of inquiries and tests, it was determined these bags of powder were cake ingredients for a vegan bakery. They were soon reunited with the owner, who has promised officers and staff a slice of cake in return.”

The restaurant, which has stores in Brighton and London, tweeted: “Thanks for going easy on us guys! A slab of cake all round is in order when you’re next in Brighton.”