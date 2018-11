TOKYO, Japan –- Critical issues between St. Kitts and Nevis and Japan and future collaborative initiatives to deepen their long-standing friendship were discussed.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation in St. Kitts and Nevis discussed topics of mutual interest during a luncheon meeting with Takahiro Nakamae, Director General of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs, Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Japan.