(CNN) — Food shortages. Inadequate medical supplies. Civil unrest and road blockades. Lack of fuel. Delays at the border. That’s the potential aftermath of a no-deal Brexit, as detailed by the UK government in an official document.

It’s a scenario that travelers from around the world could be flying into if plans to crash out of the European Union are followed through.

That’s enough to scare off Stephen Pickett, a sales director from Toronto. “Why would I put myself out to go and get caught up in something?” he told CNN Travel. “This isn’t something I want to put myself through.”

Pickett, 47, has brought forward a planned November visit to October to avoid potential disruption. And he has put plans for further visits, as well as a move to London in December, on hold.

The UK is set to leave the EU at 11 p.m. October 31.

And while UK nationals are concerned about how it’ll affect their travel plans — a third of British travelers are concerned that flights to Europe might be disrupted, according to a survey this week from consumer group Which? — travelers scheduled to fly into the UK have more pressing concerns.

Across six pages, the government document, nicknamed Operation Yellowhammer, details the potential on-the-ground outcome of a no-deal Brexit.

The UK government — which was forced by Parliament to release the document after it was leaked to the Sunday Times newspaper — insists Yellowhammer is a “reasonable worst case” scenario. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, however, has said that the Scottish government was told the document was a “base scenario.”

What’s more, an industry expert has told CNN that in terms of travel, Yellowhammer looks “surprisingly optimistic” — and that in the event of a no-deal, people could be waiting in border queues between the UK and the EU for days on end.

‘Significant disruption’

Queues at ports and airports could last ‘days’.DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Yellowhammer predicts “significant disruption lasting up to six months” for Channel crossings affecting food and medical supplies.

“Certain types of fresh food supply will decrease,” it warns. Veterinary supplies may be interrupted, threatening outbreaks of disease among livestock, which could also affect the food chain.

Fuel supplies in London and southeast England would be disrupted, and could domino into shortages across the country.

It also warns of a “rise in public disorder,” “protests and counter-protests,” and road blockages.

“There’s a lot more stability in Canada, so as much as London is great, why dip my toe into something when I don’t know what’ll happen?” said Pickett.

Although he married a British woman in August and was hoping to move to London at the end of the year, that’s now on hold.

“The plan was to come the last week of November to assess where we wanted to live and make the move at Christmas,” he said. “But I don’t want to spend the money and not be able to go there because of civil unrest.”

He and wife, Elizabeth, are now looking into whether it’s easier for her to move to Canada, while he has brought his trip forward by a month.

“I wanted to get one more visit in before Brexit as we’re not sure what’s going to happen,” he said.

“We don’t know how easy it’ll be to get in, what the queue will be like, or what the situation with food will be. And her parents are worried about supplies of their medication.

“If it goes on, I might be the person bringing everything over to them.”

A ‘catastrophe’ for travel

Up until now, it looked like the diminished pound was drawing visitors to a pre-Brexit Britain.

Figures released by Visit Britain show that flight bookings to the UK from September to November are up 5% overall year on year. Bookings from China are up 23%.

But Tom Jenkins, who works with tour operators from around the world, says that global markets frighten easier than the Americans.

“China is a fragile market, and I think that’s totally reasonable,” he said. “[Coming from] a different culture, you’d be radically affected by stories of disruption and interruption of supply.”

And although he thinks that shortages of food, medicine and fuel will affect visitors far less than it does UK residents, he says it’s bad optics.

“Food shortages and delays at the border don’t make the UK seem a good place to go.

