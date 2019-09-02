Boris Johnson is facing a civil war as dozens of his own MPs could this week back Labour’s move to stop a no-deal Brexit. This follows a weekend of mass protests all over the UK over Johnson’s planned suspension of Parliament for a month so he can push through Britain’s exit from the EU without debate.

Former Tory leadership candidate Rory Stewart is among those vowing to block any move to take the UK out the EU without a deal on October 31.

It comes after it was revealed Mr Johnson has threatened to withdraw the whip and deselect any MP who votes to stop a no-deal.

A senior source in the whips’ office said: “The whips are telling Conservative MPs today a very simple message – if they fail to vote with the government on Tuesday they will be destroying the government’s negotiating position and handing control of parliament to Jeremy Corbyn.”

Britons were told by government to ‘Get Ready For Brexit’