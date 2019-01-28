NEW YORK –- Concerns about the situation in Venezuela were voiced to United Nations Secretary-General HE Antonio Guterres by Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Chairman and Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris.

The CARICOM delegation made an offer to facilitate dialogue among all parties to resolve the deepening crisis in Venezuela.

The high-level delegation led by Prime Minister Harris included Prime Minister of Barbados, the Honourable Mia Mottley, and the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. the Honourable Keith Rowley.

Several Foreign Affairs Ministers from the Caribbean Community, the Honourable Peter David (Grenada), Senator the Honourable Dennis Moses (Trinidad and Tobago), and Senator Dr. the Honourable Jerome Walcott (Barbados), supported the Caribbean Prime Ministers during the meeting.

Several ambassadors and permanent representatives to the United Nations in attendance included Her Excellency Ms. Pennelope Beckles (Trinidad and Tobago); His Excellency Sam Condor (St. Kitts and Nevis), Her Excellency Ms. Keisha McGuire (Grenada), His Excellency Cosmos Richardson (Saint Lucia), and Her Excellency Ms. H. Elizabeth Thompson (Barbados).

Senior aides who were present to provide additional support included Ms. Kaye Bass, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (St. Kitts and Nevis); Charles Jong, Director of Communications and Social Media in the Office of the Prime Minister (Barbados); and Ms. Alies Jordan, Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister (Barbados).

CARICOM Secretariat representatives who were at the meeting included the Caribbean Community’s Secretary-General, Ambassador H. E. Irwin LaRocque; Assistant Secretary-General for Foreign and Community Relations, Ambassador H.E. Colin Granderson; and Permanent Observer for the Caribbean Community to the UN, Ambassador H.E. Missouri Sherman-Peter.

The meeting was a follow-up to last Thursday’s special emergency meeting held in Guyana by the CARICOM Heads of Government. During the meeting, members decided to have Dr. Harris, seek “an urgent meeting with the United Nations Secretary-General to request the UN’s assistance in resolving the issue.”

Following the meeting with H.E. Guterres, CARICOM delegation members discussed the topic at the Permanent Mission of Barbados to the United Nations.

The shuttle diplomacy will continue as the CARICOM leaders have further meetings with Canada’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, H.E. Marc-André Blanchard; Russia’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, H.E. Vassily Nebenzia, and others.