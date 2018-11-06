TOKYO, Japan — The St. Kitts and Nevis delegation to Japan led by Hon Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation visited the Kyoto University Disaster Prevention Research Institute (DPRI) and observed simulated exercises related to disaster risk reduction and management.

The DPRI was established in 1951 as Japan’s premiere research institution on disaster related themes such as earthquakes, tsunamis, hurricanes/typhoons and flooding at local and global scales.

Minister Brantley noted that climate change and natural disasters are a serious concern in the Caribbean and found the presentations and demonstrations very informative. They provided comprehensive hazard reduction strategies that will help both victims and governments.

The delegation later visited the Kyoto Prefectural Advanced Technical College. They observed vocational training in robotics, architecture, carpentry, computer programming and mechatronics.

DPRI officials briefed the minister and his delegation about its 70-year record, successfully preparing students for employment in the private sector and now offering training programs for persons with disabilities.

Minister Brantley told DPRI officials that St. Kitts and Nevis is interested in advancing vocational studies for young people, especially in science and technology. He commended the DPRI for the tremendous advances made by Japan in these areas.