New York Police with Randy Santos (center)

“Randy” Santos, a 24-year-old immigrant from the Dominican Republic, was arrested by the New York Police Department and is now facing multiple murder and assault charges after allegedly bashing in the skulls of four homeless men in New York City with a metal pipe on the night of October 4.

According to an extensive report by the New York Post, the four homeless men were sleeping in the city’s Chinatown neighborhood when Santos allegedly began bludgeoning them, each in separate attacks, with a pipe. Law enforcement sources told the Post that after Santos murdered two of the men, he went down the street hunting for more victims.

Santos then found three other men to attack, according to police. Santos is accused of murdering two of those men while the third was left with serious injuries, leaving ultimately four dead and one in critical condition in the hospital. One of the four men murdered was 83-years-old.

Santos, the Post reported, is a native of the Dominican Republic and lived with family members in the Bronx when he was a teenager. Recently, though, Santos was in and out of homeless shelters in the city.

Sources detailed a long criminal record for Santos to the Post, where he had been arrested at least 14 times in the past. Four of those arrests were within the last year.

The Dominican immigrants’ record includes:

Grabbing and biting a man in November 2018

Assaulting a stranger on the Q train in November 2018

Shoplifting in February 2019

Groping a 19-year-old woman in Queens in March 2019

Attacking a homeless man with a metal pipe in May 2019

Multiple men in New York City homeless shelters where Santos would frequent told the Post that he was a “crackhead,” and had serious mental illness.

Santos has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.