NEW YORK, NY– The first Brooklyn Caribbean Literary Festival, Sept. 6-8, seeks to contribute to the ongoing narrative of what it means to be of Caribbean descent through the celebration and exploration of Caribbean literature and its derivatives.

The event featuring Caribbean authors, poets, and artists is being aided by the auspicious support of the Office of the Brooklyn Borough President and other key stakeholders.

Authors from Brooklyn as well as other parts of the diaspora, will participate in a creatively designed program of readings, workshops, round-table discussions, and performances all centered on the theme “Caribbean Beyond Carnival”. This original, not-for-profit venture is free to the general public and aims to accomplish various goals, including:

The promotion and celebration of the distinct voice of the Caribbean author in literature and culture.

The positive shaping of the metro community’s understanding of Caribbean culture and intellectualism, whilst stimulating the appetite of literature lovers through the appreciation of Caribbean writing.

The provision of the impetus and encouragement for upcoming authors and poets of Caribbean descent to confidently create and weave their stories and other creative works.

The lessening of the divide between the literature of the 4 language groups in the Caribbean (English, Spanish, French and Dutch) and the creation of a homogeneous appreciation for its works among Caribbean people.

The kindling of children’s interest in the folktales of the Caribbean and the fostering of a kinship between children of Caribbean descent and their rich heritage.

The Brooklyn Caribbean Literary Festival is the brainchild of Marsha Massiah (The Idea Room Corp.) and is being supported and executed as a partnership between Mellany Paynter (MAP Media International), and Community Revitalization Partnership (CRP).

The organizers’ intent is to deliver a product that truly reflects the dynamic relationship between the borough of Brooklyn and its Caribbean inhabitants. As such, the festival’s events will take place at various iconic Brooklyn locations and it welcomes the support and contributions of corporate entities, academic institutions, as well as the general public.