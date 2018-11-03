TOKYO, Japan — Taro Kono, Foreign Minister of Japan invited Hon. Mark Brantley, St. Kitts and Nevis Minister of Foreign Affairs to engage in bilateral discussions during a working dinner in Tokyo, Japan.

The Foreign Ministers talked about a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues including climate change and the relaxing of travel restrictions between the two countries.

Minister Kono and Minister Brantley discussed issues related to difficulties encountered by St. Kitts and Nevis and other Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries in accessing concessionary loans after graduating to middle income status.

Other matters discussed included nuclear weapons proliferation, security on the Korean Peninsula, China-Taiwan relations and deeper cooperation in international fora.

Minister Brantley used the opportunity to convey gratitude on behalf of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, for Japan’s long-standing support to the Federation. He also extended an invitation to Foreign Minister Taro Kono to visit St. Kitts and Nevis in the near future.