Former UK PM in Blistering Attack on Boris Johnson & Co.

Sir John Major has launched a savage attack on Boris Johnson and his Government – urging the new Prime Minister to ditch his “overmighty advisers” before politics is poisoned “beyond repair”.

The former prime minister accused the Government of operating via “bluster and threat in a climate of aggressive bullying”, as he criticised the PM over the controversial decision to prorogue Parliament.

He also demanded the 21 rebel Tory MPs who voted against the Government on Tuesday night should be reinstated.

Failure to do this would mean the Conservatives would “cease to be a broadbased nations party, and be seen as a mean minded sect”, Sir John said.

The former Tory leader hit out in a speech to business leaders in Glasgow, in which he condemned the “abuse” inflicted upon supporters of the European Union. ]

