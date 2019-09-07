A 73-year-old woman in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh has given birth to twin girls. Doctors delivered the twins, who were born following IVF treatment, on Thursday.

“The mother and the babies are doing well,” Dr Uma Sankar, the woman’s doctor, told BBC Telugu.

Mangayamma Yaramati said she and her husband, who is 82 years old, have always wanted children but had been unable to conceive until now.

“We are incredibly happy,” her husband Sitarama Rajarao told BBC Telugu on Thursday, hours after the babies were born.

But just a day later, Mr Rajarao suffered a sudden stroke and is currently being treated in hospital.

“Nothing is in our hands. Whatever should happen will happen. It is all in the hands of God,” Mr Rajarao had said when asked who would care for the children in case anything were to happen to the couple due to their advanced age.

Having children was important to the couple, who also said that they felt stigmatised in their village.

“They would call me a childless lady,” Ms Yaramati said.

“We tried many times and saw numerous doctors,” she added, “so this is the happiest time of my life.”

The twin girls were delivered by Caesarean section, which is the usual method in such rare cases.

In 2016, another Indian woman in her 70s, Daljinder Kaur, gave birth to a boy.

===============================================

And in Nigeria: Quintuplets to a formerly barren middle aged woman



A 42-year-old woman has been delivered of five babies (quintuplets) at Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Lokoja, Kogi, after 18 years of barrenness.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who visited the woman and her babies at the hospital on Friday reports that the mother, Mrs. Uchenna Okeigbo and her kids are in good condition.

Okeigbo, an indigene of Olokoro Amangbo Community, Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia, gave birth to three boys and two girls on April 17 through a Caesarean Section.

Speaking with NAN, the woman expressed gratitude to God for the rare gift of five babies, saying that her wait for 18 years did not end in vain.

“It is not easy to have five children at once,” Okeigbo said.

She showered praises on her husband for standing by her.

NAN further reports that the quintuplets, three boys and two girls, weighed 1.3kg 1.6kg, 1.7kg, 1.8kg and 1.9kg, respectively.

However, the first baby, who weighed 1.3kg was still inside the incubator as at the time of NAN visit.

The father of the quintuplets, Mr James Okeigbo, 47, an employee of a private establishment, who was overwhelmed with joy, described the coming of the babies as the happiest moment of his life and his wife as well.