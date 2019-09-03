The Prime Minister said: “I want everybody to know – there are no circumstances in which I will ask Brussels to delay. We are leaving on 31 October, no ifs or buts.

“We will not accept any attempt to go back on our promises or scrub that referendum.

“Armed and fortified with that conviction, I believe we will get a deal at that crucial summit in October – a deal that Parliament will certainly be able to scrutinise – and in the meantime let our negotiators get on with their work without that sword of Damocles over their necks.

“And without an election, which I don’t want and you don’t want.”

Under the Fixed-term Parliaments Act, a two-thirds majority of MPs is needed to vote to hold a general election in between the fixed five-year period, so Labour would also need to support the motion for it to be passed, but the indications are that the party would support this.

Jeremy Corbyn has said that Labour would be “delighted” to fight an election – something he has been calling for – despite a warning from Tony Blair that it was an “elephant trap” for Labour and some reluctance from other senior figures within the party for a general election at this time.

But although the approval of MPs is needed to call a general election, it is the Prime Minister who sets the date, leading to fears by some pro-Remain MPs that the election could be delayed until after 31 October, preventing parliament from stopping a no-deal Brexit.

Labour’s View

Labour are refusing to back a snap election until chiefs are sure no-deal Brexit on October 31 can be blocked, a top ally of Jeremy Corbyn declared today.

Shadow Attorney General Shami Chakrabarti was sent on the airwaves to clarify party policy after Labour MPs clashed over whether to back Boris Johnson’s plan for an October 14 poll.

The PM is expected to demand a snap election if MPs vote tonight to take control of the Commons order paper – the first step to stopping no-deal Brexit.

That, in turn, will force a vote in Parliament as soon as tomorrow night to trigger the general election in 40 days’ time.

But any election needs the backing of two-thirds of all MPs to be approved – and Labour MPs are split over whether to let Mr Johnson have his way.

They are afraid the Prime Minister will cheat them out of being able to stop no-deal Brexit and use sneaky methods in an election to ram it through.

The fears revolve around a Bill tabled by MPs to delay Brexit by three months to January 31 in order to stop no-deal.