On Saturday, July 20, half a century had passed since Nasa launched its first of six spectacular missions to the Moon, broadcasting to millions around the world in 1969. And the anniversary was celebrated by even more people today, thanks to modern telecommunication.



But since then, conspiracy theorists have poured endlessly over the footage, photography and details around the expeditions, claiming they never took place at all. And this phenomenon has become more widely-believed in recent years; a 2019 YouGov poll found that one in six British people agreed with the statement: “The moon landings were staged.”

Aside from a mind numbing denial of historic fact, such theories and beliefs are an insult to all who worked on NASA’s program, especially the brave astronauts, who out their lives on the line.

Hoax claims first gained traction in 1976 when German-American writer Bill Kaysing self-published a book entitled, We Never Went to the Moon: America’s Thirty Billion Dollar Swindle, in which he stated that there was only a 0.0017 per cent chance scientists could plot a safe moon landing, and that the Apollo 11 craft could not have withstood the intense heat of the Van Allen radiation belt (a giant area of magnetically trapped, highly energetic charged particles that surround the Earth) as it was fired into space.

Kaysing also claimed that after the craf blasted off into orbit, it simply waited up there, circling the planet for hours, whilst the rest of the world watched scenes that were painstakingly crafted in a television studio in Area 51. He also points to photos of the astronauts during an interview on their return, arguing that had they really gone to space, they’d look more “excited”.

Debunked: Moon landing conspiracy theories