New Toilets: No Sex Please, We’re Welsh

A Welsh seaside town plans to install public toilets designed to prevent people from having sex inside, according to media reports on Friday.

Porthcawl, on Wales’ southern coast, plans to replace its current toilets with models that deter “inappropriate sexual activity and vandalism,” reports said. The toilets will cost Porthcawl Town Council £170,000 (about $200,000), and users will pay an undetermined access fee, according to WalesOnline.

Motion sensors inside the toilets will respond to sudden movement, while weight sensors will detect the entrance of more than one person and will trigger the deterrent measures. The new toilets will also feature a squealing alarm and spray of water, according to multiple reports.

Additionally, WalesOnline and other news outlets reported, the toilets will be designed to deter homeless people from taking shelter inside. If a user remains in the stall for too long, a warning message will play and the lights and heating will switch off. The toilets will also be self-cleaning.

Town council member Mike Clarke apparently told media that “Rebuilding the public toilets is an important element of Porthcawl Town Council’s ambition to ensure that Porthcawl is a great place to live, work and to visit.”

Social media users lambasted the town for their decisions to install the toilets.

“Weight sensitive floors to detect more than 1 user? What baseline weight are they using? I’m easily the weight of 2 teenagers! And what about people who need assistance? I have to go in with my kids,” user @Leah_B_H wrote.

Some pointed out that, based on the description, the toilets do not seem to accommodate disabled people.

“Jesus. This will work amazingly for people who have seizures, or those who engage in stereotypic body rocking etc.,” wrote user @Niall001. “Heck, even having a carer present in a cubicle risks setting these off. Whatever idiot approved this clearly didn’t remember that people with disabilities exist.”