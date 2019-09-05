The Duke of Sussex has launched new partnership that will encourage sustainable travel despite coming under fire for taking two private jets in a week.

To launch the initiative called Travalyst which has a broad brief of ‘encouraging sustainable tourism practices’ by improving conservation, environment protection and expanding local development.

To raise awareness of sustainable travel and how consumers can use travel for good Travalyst will call on travel companies including Booking.com, Chinese travel agent Ctrip, Skyscanner, TripAdvisor and Visa.

The Duke said at the launch that ‘no one was perfect’ and every consumer has a ‘responsibility to the environment.

Last year, 4.4 billion people took a flight as per a data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the number of international trips reached 1.4 billion which was two times faster than the original projections.

The impact of travel is reaching out to the people and the notion of Flygskam and the concept of slow travel getting into the mainstream.

His Royal Highness, the Duke of Sussex said that travel has the unparallel power to open people’s minds to different cultures, new experiences and to have a profound appreciation for what our world has to offer.

He went on saying that as tourism inevitably grows, it is critically important to accelerate the adoption of sustainable practices worldwide; and to balance this growth with the needs of the environment and the local population. Bringing companies, consumers and communities together is their best chance to protect destinations and ecosystems for future generations.