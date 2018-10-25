BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Minister of Health et al, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton left the Federation this morning to attend the 2018 Global Health Forum in the Republic of China (Taiwan).

The forum is being held at the Howard Civil Service International House in Taipei City. It is an annual event jointly held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health and the Welfare and Health Promotion Administration in Taiwan. It brings together health leaders from around the world to discuss health and welfare challenges.

The minister was invited to participate in the Ministerial Round Table on Oct. 28. The forum is being held under the theme “Resilience: New Challenges and Opportunities for Global Health.” It will provide a platform for internationally renowned specialists, researchers, health experts, Non-Government Organization (NGO) leaders and government health officials to discuss important public health concerns.

The Health Forum will feature thematic sessions on topics, such as infectious diseases; crises faced by health systems; challenges of natural disasters and humanitarian relief efforts; health literacy and global disease burdens.