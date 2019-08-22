The front page of the New York Daily News ― headlined “The Last Whopper” ― features Vice President Mike Pence, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

First lady Melania Trump and two of Trump’s closest White House advisers ― his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner ― also appear.

The cover was published in apparent response to Trump tweeting his thanks to right-wing conspiracy theorist Wayne Allyn Root, who claimed Tuesday that Jewish people consider the president as the “second coming of God” and the “king of Israel.” Root’s comments, meanwhile, came after Trump said Jewish Americans who vote for Democrats are disloyal.

The NYDN front page came after Trump’s informal press conference at which he made these comments:

1.) Trump doubles down on his smear that the majority of American Jews are “disloyal” to Israel. The president on Tuesday accused the majority of American Jews for being “disloyal” because of their support for the Democratic Party. When given an opportunity to walk those comments back, the president simply doubled down.

“In my opinion, if you vote for a Democrat, you are being very disloyal to Jewish people and you are being very disloyal to Israel,” Trump said. “And only weak people would say anything other than that.

2.) Trump bizarrely declares himself “the chosen one” in a rant about trade with China. While discussing his trade war with Beijing, the president insisted that someone had to do something about trade imbalances and then evoked explicitly religious imagery to back up his point.

“I am the chose one!” he said while looking upward toward the sky. “Somebody had to do it!”

3.) Trump erupts at the Danish prime minister for spurning his plan to buy Greenland. After Trump abruptly canceled his planned visit to Denmark on Tuesday night, he went off on a tirade against the country’s leader for supposedly treating him poorly.

“I thought the prime minister’s statement that [buying Greenland] was an ‘absurd idea’ was nasty,” the president fumed. “I thought it was an inappropriate statement. All she had to do was say, ‘No we wouldn’t be interested!’ We can’t treat the United States of America the way they treated us under President Obama. I thought it was a very not nice way of saying something.”

4.) Trump yells at NBC News’ Peter Alexander. Although the president regularly complains about the “fake news media,” he singled out NBC’s Alexander for particular scorn.

“This guy is the most biased reporter!” he shouted. “NBC — you know, I made a lot of money for NBC with ‘The Apprentice,’ and I used to like them, but they are the most biased. Peter is such a biased — you should be able to ask the same question in a better way.”

5.) Trump threatens to release ISIS fighters into Germany and France. The president chided key American allies for not taking on ISIS fighters captured over the past few years and said that unless they met his demands, he would simply release them back to their countries of origin.

“We’re holding thousands of ISIS fighters right now,” the president said. “And Europe has to take them. And if Europe doesn’t take them, I’ll have no choice but to release them into the countries from which they came. Which is Germany and France and other places.”

6.) Trump accuses the media of trying to create a recession just to make him look bad. The president once again went on a conspiratorial screed in which he claimed that the media was working to create a recession that would damage his reelection prospects.

“The fake news, of which many of you are members, is trying to convince the public to have a recession,” the president said. “Let’s have a recession!”

7.) Trump lobbies for Russia to be let back into the G8 because their only crime was “outsmarting Obama.” The president once again made a push for Russia to be readmitted to the G8 despite the fact that the country illegally annexed the territory of Crimea and still hasn’t given it up.

“That was outsmarting Obama,” Trump said. “They took over Crimea during his term, not mine… Putin made a living on outsmarting President Obama.”