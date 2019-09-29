by Dennis Mersereau, Forbes

Hurricane Lorenzo rapidly strengthened into a scale-topping category five hurricane Saturday evening, with maximum sustained winds reaching an incredible 160 MPH as it slowly heads north towards Euorpe.

This breaks the record for both the easternmost and northernmost category five hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean; before this sudden strengthening, Lorenzo was already the strongest storm ever recorded so far east in the Atlantic.

The hurricane, which poses no threat to the United States, will approach the Azores Islands and possibly the British Isles next week as a much weaker storm.

This is the second spike in Lorenzo’s strength in the past couple of days. The hurricane’s first peak on Thursday night saw maximum sustained winds climb up to 145 MPH. It’s incredibly rare to see such a strong storm so far east in the Atlantic Ocean; the last storm to grow so strong achieved its peak intensity hundreds of miles to Lorenzo’s west.

After some brief weakening, and against all odds, Lorenzo’s eyewall became very well organized on Saturday evening and the storm rapidly strengthened into a category five hurricane.

The above infrared satellite image (via Tropical Tidbits) shows that classically symmetrical appearance to the hurricane’s core, complete with extremely cold cloud tops in the immediate eyewall. Bitterly cold cloud tops are a sign of intense thunderstorm activity, which is necessary for a hurricane to intensify.