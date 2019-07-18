Boris Johnson, highly favored to be the new UK prime minister, says Britain will leave the European Union by October 31, deal or no deal. But a no deal Brexit would trigger a year-long UK recession in just a few months’ time, the government’s official spending watchdog has predicted.

The fear of economic disaster has forced some members of his own party to rebel against a no deal outcome.

In the first forecast of its kind, the Office for Budget Responsibility said a recession would begin in the final three months of 2019 if the UK leaves without agreement.

GDP would fall 2% by the end of 2020, adding around £30billion a year to government borrowing from 2021, and increasing the UK’s net debt by 12% of GDP by March 2024.

Forecasters said their stress test was “by no means a worst-case scenario under a no-deal, no-transition Brexit”. It includes several compromises including temporary recognition of standards and temporary tariffs.

It comes hours after Boris Johnson – who has vowed to leave the EU deal or no deal on October 31 – said he would ramp up planning for No Deal after taking office.

The imminent Prime Minister refused to rule out suspending Parliament to force through No Deal – so MPs will stage a crunch vote tonight in a bid to stop him.