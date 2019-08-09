UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to introduce fast-track visas for the world’s top scientists, engineers and mathematicians as he announces a relaxation of his predecessor’s immigration controls.

In a departure from Theresa May’s numbers driven approach to non-EU migration, the new prime minister plans to abolish caps for individuals considered exceptionally talented in their field.

Mr Johnson has already dropped the Conservatives’ manifesto pledge to bring net migration down to the tens of thousands – a target that has never been met.

Downing Street said the changes are designed to attract elite researchers and specialists in science, engineering and technology.

“Britain has a proud history of innovation, with home-grown inventions spanning from the humble bicycle to the lightbulb,” Mr Johnson said on a visit to the Culham Science Centre in Oxfordshire.