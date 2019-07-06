A large explosion has ripped through a shopping and dining plaza in the US city of Plantation, Florida. Local police say that about 22 people have been injured and are being treated at hospitals in the city, but none are in a critical condition.

“At this time we don’t have any fatalities,” Sergeant Jessica Ryan told reporters shortly after the blast.

Videos on social media show people evacuating a nearby gym amid scattered debris and dozens of damaged vehicles.

Police have asked people to avoid the area while they continue to investigate. Search dogs are also at the scene.

Joel Gordon, battalion chief for Plantation Fire, said they had not yet confirmed the cause and source of the explosion but ruptured gas lines were found in the rubble.

The explosion was reported at about 11:30 local time (15:30 GMT) on Saturday, officials say.

Local residents have told local news channel WPLG they felt and heard the blast several miles away from the scene.

Plantation is in Broward County, just outside of Fort Lauderdale.

The plaza where the explosion happened contains a number of restaurants and businesses.