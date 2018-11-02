HAVANA, Cuba –- An agreement on the mutual abolition of visas was signed here between the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Government of the Republic of Belarus.

The Embassy of the former Soviet Republic was the venue for the signing, which represents a concrete expression of both countries’ mutual aspiration to further promote the development of bilateral relations and to encourage and facilitate travel of citizens of and between both countries.

Holders of valid passports, of all types, of each country will no longer require a visa to enter or transit through the territory of the other.

Her Excellency Verna Mills signed for and on behalf of the Government of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, while Ambassador Aleksandr Aleksandrov performed the honours representing the Government of the Republic of Belarus.

Both diplomats expressed the hope that the agreement will result in greater movement/visits/ travel by the peoples of both countries.

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis established diplomatic relations with the Republic of Belarus on the June 4, 2016.