NEW YORK — Ms. Kendra Gardner, a St. Kitts and Nevis national, is the new principal at Baychester Academy, in the Bronx, New York. Ms. Gardner has a rich academic background that qualifies her to fill the role as Baychester Academy principal.

Having migrated from St. Kitts and Nevis to New York in 1995, Ms. Gardner enrolled in an undergraduate programme in Finance and Investments that would allow her to realize her academic and professional goals. However, as graduation neared, an advertisement for a teacher in New York City triggered another interest in Ms. Gardner’s life. In 2002, she joined the New York City Teaching Fellows Programme, thereby commencing her journey as a teacher with the New York City Department of Education (DOE).

Ms. Gardner’s impact was felt immediately. During her first year at PS 87, her Fifth Grade class results reflected a 40 per cent increase in student proficiency in the English Language Arts (ELA) and Math tests. She worked diligently to improve the scores of her students each successive year. Her students’ growth and accomplishments indicated that she was moving in the right direction, not only in her chosen career path, but also with respect to the impact her work had on the lives of so many children and their families.

In 2009, Ms. Gardner joined Baychester Academy, a new school in the Bronx for Pre-K to Fifth Grade students. As a founding member, she rolled up her sleeves and took on more responsibilities and roles to become an integral part of the school’s growth and success. Although she was a teacher at Baychester Academy, she was also an active member of the Data Team, Grade Leader, UFT Chapter Chair and Mentor to many teachers.

Ms. Gardner \strategically positioned herself to benefit from learning opportunities that would help her students, while developing her proficiencies. In 2014, she was accepted into the NYC LEAP Programme. This provided her with the opportunity to be immersed in intensive training for an administrative role. A year later, Ms. Garner transitioned seamlessly into the role of assistant principal at Baychester Academy.

As assistant principal, Ms. Gardner supported the strong collaboration and teamwork of the staff at Baychester Academy. She ensured the student’s garnered robust instruction and support from teachers and staff. After 17 years as an educator, Ms. Gardner’s motivation and passion for teaching has gotten stronger. She feels proud to be part of the Baychester Academy family, which is wholesomely centered on students’ success; the student’s voice and deeper parent engagement. This vision is complemented by the opportunity she has realized in working with teachers who are innovative and unquestionable eager to strengthen their pedagogy.

In her new role as principal at Baychester Academy, Ms. Gardner is prepared to empower teachers so they can deliver on their school’s mission and vision using their collective and creative juices. Ms. Gardner says Baychester Academy is well equipped to make a positive and lasting impact on the lives of all students who come through its doors.

Ms. Gardner is thankful to her children, her family at home and abroad, as well as her beloved colleagues and friends who continue to support and encourage her to perfect her craft, while giving back to her community and to the world.