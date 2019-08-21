President Donald Trump may have had a record day, he alienated another NATO ally and America’s Jewish Community at about the same time.

He has been condemned by Jewish leaders for perpetuating an antisemitic trope in suggesting that American Jews who vote Democrat show “either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty”.

Recent polling shows that a majority of American Jews identify as Democrats.

According to AP VoteCast, a survey of the 2018 electorate, 72 per cent of Jewish voters supported Democratic House candidates in 2018. Similarly, 74 per cent said they disapprove of how Trump is handling his job.

The Danish royal family has meanwhile said it is “surprised” after the US president cancelled a visit to the country over their refusal to discuss selling Greenland to him.

President Trump has also raised eyebrows by reportedly assuring the National Rifle Association that universal background checks are off the table in gun control talks with the opposition, by suggesting Russia should be allowed back into the G7 and trailing plans to detain migrant children indefinitely as concerns about the economy linger.

A spokeswoman for the Danish royal palace has said Trump’s decision to postpone a visit to Denmark next month came as “a surprise.”

The president had been due to visit the country on 2 and 3 September as part of a European trip but backed out last night by tweet after the Danish prime minister dismissed the notion of selling Greenland to the US as “an absurd discussion.”

“Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen‘s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time,” Trump said.

This came a matter of hours after he joked about building a vulgar gold Trump Tower looming over the sleepy fishing nation.

On Sunday he had confirmed his interest in the project was serious – the country a desirable “real estate deal” because of its natural resources and geopolitical significance – saying: “Strategically it’s interesting and we’d be interested, but we’ll talk to them a little bit. It’s not number one on the burner, I can tell you that.”