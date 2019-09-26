President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that reporters should ask Mike Pence to release details of his conversations with Ukraine, seemingly drawing his vice president into the scandal that has engulfed the administration.

“I think you should ask for Vice President Pence’s conversation, because he had a couple of conversations also,” Trump said at a news conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. “I could save you a lot of time. They were all perfect. Nothing was mentioned of any import other than congratulations.”

Trump also said he could be persuaded to release more information about an earlier conversation he had with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, while repeating that he did nothing inappropriate in his contacts with the foreign leader.

“The word is they’re going to ask for the first phone conversation,” Trump said at the news conference. “You can have it anytime you need it. And also Mike Pence’s conversations, which were, I think, one or two of them. They were perfect. They were all perfect.”

The comments came hours after the White House released a memo detailing Trump’s July 25 conversation with Zelensky in which Trump pressured him to open an investigation into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son. The document confirmed allegations that the president sought help from a foreign leader to investigate a political rival — allegations that convinced House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to formally launch an impeachment inquiry into Trump.

During the news conference, Trump revealed that the July 25 conversation was the second phone call between the two leaders and said he would release the first if prompted.

Some of Trump’s top aides have also been drawn into the scandal. The Washington Post reported that Trump asked his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, to hold back millions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine just days before the July 25 call with Zelensky, and the memo of Trump’s call showed the president urging Zelensky to work with Attorney General William Barr to investigate the Bidens.

Fox News Poll Shows Voter Fatigue with Trump Administration

Donald Trump hasn’t even been in the White House for three years, but a new poll shows that America is already tired of his presidency.

According to a Fox News survey, the Trump administration has left 52 percent of the country feeling exhausted. Only 37 percent say this president has made them feel energized about politics.

The finding tracks with Trump’s alarmingly high disapproval rating, which stands at 54 percent. Just 45 percent of those surveyed approve of his job performance.

That’s not the only finding in the poll that should worry Trump’s reelection campaign.

Fox News also found that the American people are starting to feel increasingly uncomfortable about the nation’s economic situation. Nearly half of respondents say the current economy makes them feel “nervous,” while 37 percent feel “confident” about it.

The economy that Donald Trump inherited from Barack Obama and Joe Biden is the only thing keeping his numbers from completely falling through the floor.

But as his trade war continues to push the U.S. toward an economic slowdown – already costing the country 300,000 jobs – Trump is on the verge of losing the only thing that has kept his reelection campaign afloat up to this point.

In 2016, there was a lot of energy surrounding Trump’s candidacy. It was largely negative energy, but it was energy nonetheless.

Voters are sick of having a president who – day in and day out – throws toddler tantrums on Twitter, spreads hatred at his MAGA rallies and devotes so much of his schedule to golfing and cable news watching.

Having Trump in the political arena may have been entertaining and laughable in the beginning, but it’s gradually taken its toll on the country over the past three years.