Trump Wants to Buy Greenland, Locals Say ‘No Thanks’

US Thule Air Base, Greenland
President Donald Trump is asking advisers if it is possible for the US to buy Greenland, according to a report, something which has alarmed residents of the massive island.
Trump has expressed interest in the self-governing part of Denmark — which is mostly covered in ice — asking advisors if it is possible for the US to acquire the territory, The Wall Street Journal said Thursday, citing people familiar with the discussions.
The president has been curious about the area’s natural resources and geopolitical relevance, the paper reported.
Greenland is a self-governing region of Denmark, which colonized the 772,000 square-mile (two-million square kilometer) island in the 18th century, and is home to nearly 57,000 people, most of whom belong to the indigenous Inuit community.
There was no official comment from the White House, and the Danish embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment.
Some Trump advisors say acquiring Greenland, which is northeast of Canada, could be good for the US, while others called it only a “fleeting fascination” from the president, The Wall Street Journal said.
Others outside the White House say Trump’s interest could be a desire to secure a legacy achievement, the paper reported, and advisors wondered about the potential for research or greater military clout for the US.
The US’s northern-most military base, Thule Air Base, has been located on Greenland for decades.
But Greenland doesn’t quite live up to its lush name — 85 percent of the island is covered by a 1.9-mile-thick (three-kilometer) ice sheet that contains 10 percent of the world’s fresh water.
The world’s largest island has suffered from climate change, scientists say, becoming a giant melting icicle that threatens to submerge the world’s coastal areas one day.
July saw unprecedented melting of the Greenland ice sheet, with 12 billion tonnes of ice flowing into the sea.
Trump, who in 2017 withdrew the US from the Paris Climate Agreement to cap global warming levels, is reportedly set to visit Copenhagen in September.
Greenlanders have reacted angrily after reports emerged Donald Trump has repeatedly floated the idea of buying the island from Denmark.
But residents in Greenland’s capital Nuuk met the proposal with short shrift.
“No thanks to Trump buying Greenland!” tweeted Aaja Chemnitz Larsen, a Greenlandic politician representing one of two seats for the island in the Danish parliament.
She urged the Danish authorities instead to create a “more equal partnership” with Greenland and to ultimately grant it independence.
One local simply responded, “Oh please God no”, at the prospect, while another tweeted, “We are not something you can just buy. Keep away from our country“, adding the hashtag “#Jerk”.
“If United States of America buy me and my Greenland fellows then what? Are you sure? @WhiteHouse @realDonaldTrump,“ tweeted one Nuuk expedition company employee.
Danish politicians also mocked Mr Trump’s idea.