(CNN)- Two hurricanes, one of them a Category 3, are moving toward the Hawaiian islands — one heading straight for the island chain and another tracking slightly south.

Hurricane Erick, the larger of the storms, is not expected to make landfall but parts of Hawaii could see increased wind gusts and rain as Erick slides south of the Big Island on Thursday.

It’s expected to weaken to a tropical storm by then, CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said.

“Strong swells are expected to cause dangerous surf along the eastern and southern Hawaii coast over the next 48-72 hours but no coastal advisories are currently issued for the Hawaiian island chain,” Brink said.

Maximum sustained winds stood at 130 mph, officials said.

Hurricane Erick could whip sea waters up to anywhere between 7 and 16 feet by Thursday night, according to a marine forecast from the National Weather Service released Monday. It’s still too early to tell if rain bands from the storm will impact Hawaii, Brink said. Hurricane Erick is the fifth storm to make its way into the eastern Pacific Ocean so far this season. Hurricane Flossie is not far behind Erick, building strength farther east. The Category 1 storm had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. It may take a more direct track toward Hawaii. Forecasts bring Flossie up to a Category 2 storm by Friday but it’s not expected to impact Hawaii until next week.