Britain has rejected a possible exchange of oil tankers with Iran, a decision likely to make it more difficult for London to muster EU support for an European naval coalition to protect shipping in the Gulf.

The announcement by the new foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, is set to further raise tension in the Gulf, where Western countries and some of their allies have increased their naval presence after the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) captured the British-flagged tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz on July 19.

It was the latest in a series of Iranian escalations around the Gulf, which have included the downing of a US surveillance drone.

On July 4, British Royal Marines seized the Iranian tanker Grace 1 off Gibraltar, saying it was transporting 2.1 million barrels of Iranian oil to th

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani suggested last week the possibility of a swap if Britain reverses “their wrong actions, including what they did in Gibraltar”.

But Mr Raab told BBC radio there would be “no quid pro quo”.

“This is not about some kind of barter. This is about the international law and the rules of the international legal system being upheld and that is what we will insist on.”

Mr Raab said the Grace I violation of sanctions deemed its interception lawful, as opposed to the Stena Impero, which he said was “unlawfully detained.”

Mr Raab said his government still hopes to set up a European protection naval force in the Gulf. European support for the proposal so far has been lacking and it is not clear how it would fit within a parallel US proposal for an international force.

Britain’s rejection of a tanker swap with Iran runs counter to an accommodating position toward Tehran in Paris, Berlin and the EU headquarters in Brussels. The European powers did not support Britain’s seizure of the Grace I and have avoided serious enforcement of EU sanctions that could undermine Tehran’s support for President Bashar Al Assad. The EU dismissed Iranian latest violations of the 2015 nuclear deal as insignificant.

The HMS Duncan, Britain’s most advanced warship, arrived in the Gulf on Sunday, joining another British warship in patrolling the region.

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “While we continue to push for a diplomatic resolution that will make this possible again without military accompaniment, the Royal Navy will continue to provide a safeguard for UK vessels until this is the reality.”

Last week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington had also asked Japan, France, Germany, South Korea, Australia and other countries to join a security pact to protect shipping in the Gulf.

The tanker standoff comes amid heightened tension between the US and Iran over the nuclear deal. Iran, whose economy is reeling from US sanctions, has oscillated between accepting and rejecting the US offer to re-enter fresh negotiations, made after President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the deal to varying reactions by the international community.

An Iranian foreign ministry official said on Monday that Tehran was ready to talk with the US once an agenda is agreed upon. It was the most concrete positive response by Iran to the US offer of negotiations.

But the Iranian position has appeared to vary depending on whether it comes from the hardline centre of power, represented by Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali and the IRGC, or from the somewhat softer public face represented by the presidency and the foreign ministry.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told state-owned Press TV on Monday that negotiations “can be held when we have a certain agenda in place and when we could get some tangible and practical results out of it”. He said he did not believe the US was genuine about seeking talks.

Only last week, a senior adviser to Mr Khamenei said Tehran would not negotiate under any circumstances.