UK: Record 1.3 Ton Heroin Haul on Container Ship

One kilo packets were hidden in towels

The UK’s biggest-ever haul of heroin worth more than $150 million was discovered in towels and dressing gowns on a container ship.

The heroin, which weighed almost 1.3 British tonnes in total, was found in a container on board the MV Gibraltar after the vessel docked at the port of Felixstowe on Friday.

It took National Crime Agency (NCA) officers almost six hours to remove the haul, which was said to have a street value of more than £150m.

Video footage shows the drugs were stored in packets labelled as protein powder, which were inside boxes filled with towels and dressing gowns.

The NCA said intelligence discovered the drugs would be on the MV Gibraltar as it docked in the UK en-route to Antwerp.