NEW YORK –- Permanent Representative of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations, His Excellency Sam Condor, attended Federation of World Peace and Love Summit (FOWPAL) at the United Nations in New York.

FOWPAL was established in the United States in 2000 by Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze. FOWPAL was founded as a Non-Governmental Organisation whose sole purpose is to actively spread the idea of love and peace and promote world peace through various means, including cultural exchanges and solemn ceremonies of ringing the Bell of World Peace and Love. The Feb. 5 Summit was co-hosted by the Permanent Mission of Equatorial Guinea to the United Nations.

A resounding show of support for this bold initiative came from Equatorial Guinea whose President, His Excellency Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, joined FOWPAL as the keynote speaker at the Summit.

Before ringing the Bell of World Peace and Love, President Mbasogo remarked that the importance of a country is not in its size but lies with the issues it meaningfully addresses in the interest of the people. He further stated that well thought out global policies and greater commitment to diplomacy will help guide leaders to finding more peaceful solutions to the turmoil in the world. President Mbasogo took great pride in declaring that Equatorial Guinea is a sovereign state that strives to uphold the tenets of liberty and equality.

Ambassador of Bangladesh to the United Nations, His Excellency Masud Bin Momen and Ambassador of Nicaragua to the United Nations, His Excellency Jaime Hermida Castillo joined the President of Equatorial Guinea and rang the bell of peace. Each Ambassador was charged to present their statement of hope for their country and for world peace.

Before ringing the bell of peace, Ambassador Condor shared his wish for peace:

“I pray for a peace that passeth ALL understanding, transcending to every corner of our world and yet I pray for my beloved country, the assurance of continued grace and peace, in spite of differences in time and space.”

Ambassador Condor thanked the organizers for including the Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations to be part of the Summit and trusts that the message of peace and love will transcend across the globe and most importantly, in the hearts of those charged to lead the nations of the world.