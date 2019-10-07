The White House has given the green light for a long-threatened Turkish assault on Kurdish-held Syria, effectively abandoning its allies who fought and defeated Islamic State.

The US had for months been working with Turkey to try to create a buffer zone along its border with northern Syria between the Turkish military and Kurdish forces which Ankara sees as terrorists.

Turkey has repeatedly criticised its slow implementation and threatened a unilateral assault, but until now the US had refused to stand aside.

US Republican and Democrats had warned such an offensive on the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which lost 11,000 troops in the battle against Isil, could lead to a massacre of Kurds and send a worrying message to American allies across the world.

“Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into northern Syria,” the White House said in a statement.

“The United States Armed Forces will not support or be involved in the operation, and United States forces, having defeated the ISIS territorial “Caliphate,” will no longer be in the immediate area.