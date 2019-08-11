Several countries have started issuing warnings to their citizens about travelling to the United States after a spate of violence left 31 people dead in two separate mass shootings last weekend.

The Venezuelan government issued a statement urging its citizens to postpone trips to the U.S. after the “recent acts of violence”.

The press release advises that Venezuelans stay away from cities that have the most violence citing a 2019 Forbes article that lists the most dangerous cities in the U.S. These cities were Cleveland; Detroit; Baltimore; St. Louis; Oakland, California; Memphis, Tennessee; Birmingham, Alabama; Atlanta, Stockton, California; Buffalo and New York.

Also in Latin America, the Uruguayan government issued a similar release that urges its citizens to take precaution when visiting the U.S. because of its “increasing indiscriminate violence” and hate crimes fuelled by “racism and discrimination that cost the lives of more than 250 people in the first seven months of this year”.

The alerts from the two Latin American countries come after it was discovered that the El Paso shooter, 21-year-old suspect Patrick Crusius, had posted a manifesto to an online message board saying that the massacre was in response to an “invasion” of Hispanics coming across the southern border.

The Japanese Consul in Detroit published an alert Sunday that said Japanese citizens “should be aware of potential for gunfire” everywhere in the U.S., which they described as a “gun society.”

Another newspaper reported that other countries have issued travel warnings in the past because of gun violence in the U.S. such as France, New Zealand and Germany.