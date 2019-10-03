Bernie Sanders experienced chest discomfort during a campaign event Tuesday evening and had two stents inserted to address a blockage in an artery, his campaign announced.
“Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days,” senior adviser Jeff Weaver said in a statement Wednesday. “We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.”
The Vermont lawmaker has kept up a relentless campaign schedule, particularly during the summer months, and often makes three or four stops a day in different regions. He was scheduled to attend a gun policy forum in Nevada on Wednesday, and then make seven appearances in California on Thursday and Friday.
At 78, Sanders is the oldest candidate in the Democratic field. But he projects vigor belying his age on the trail, and has not been faced with questions regarding his stamina and mental acuity that have plagued former Vice President Joe Biden, who is two years younger.
News of Sanders’ procedure came as Advertising Analytics, an ad tracking firm, confirmed to POLITICO that his campaign had canceled its $1.3 million ad buy in Iowa on broadcast and cable television, which was announced Monday and set to begin Thursday. Mike Casca, a spokesman for Sanders, described the cancellation as “just a postponement” but did not elaborate.
Ethan Weiss, a cardiologist at the University of California, San Francisco, said the stent procedure Sanders underwent typically is “not anything I would get too excited about,” calling it “mostly a nuisance.”
Weiss, who did not diagnose Sanders, added, “Unless I’m missing something dramatic, he should be in the hospital one or two days, and he should be fine.”
Late Wednesday afternoon, Sanders tweeted that he is “feeling good” and used the incident to plug his single-payer health care plan.