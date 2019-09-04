(CNN) — It’s long been known for its grandiose architecture, lashings of green spaces and traditional coffee shops — and now Vienna is building itself a reputation for something even more covetable. The Austrian capital has been ranked the world’s most livable city for the second year running, topping the table with almost perfect scores for stability, culture and environment, education and infrastructure, and health care.

Bangkok was the world’s most-visited city in 2018 for the fourth consecutive year, ahead of Paris and London, according to a ranking compiled by Mastercard Inc.

Thailand’s capital hosted more than 22 million international overnight travelers, Mastercard’s latest Global Destination Cities Index shows. Paris and London followed in second and third with just over over 19 million each.

London was the only one of the top 10 cities in the ranking to see a fall in international overnight visitors, registering a decline of almost 4%. Tokyo is forecast to have the largest growth in arrivals this year, an increase of 10% to more than 14 million.

Thailand’s tourism industry on some measures accounts for about a fifth of the nation’s gross domestic product. A boom in the sector fizzled this year as the Thai currency strengthened and the global economy slowed.

The world’s most livable cities 2019

1. Vienna, Austria

2. Melbourne, Australia

3. Sydney, Australia

4. Osaka, Japan

5. Calgary, Canada

6. Vancouver, Canada

7. Toronto, Canada

7. Tokyo, Japan

9. Copenhagen, Denmark

10. Adelaide, Australia

The world’s least livable cities 2019

1. Damascus, Syria

2. Lagos, Nigeria

3. Dhaka, Bangladesh

4. Tripoli, Libya

5. Karachi, Pakistan

6. Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea

7. Harare, Zimbabwe

8. Douala, Cameroon

9. Algiers, Algeria

10. Caracas, Venezuela