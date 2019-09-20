Millions of people around the world are expected to walk out of school and work on Friday, as part of the global climate strike inspired by 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg.

It is the first of several planned events ahead of and during the United Nations Climate Action Summit next week.

The strikes started in Australia on Friday morning, where School Strike 4 Climate, the organizers of the event, say over 300,000 people took part across the country. They are spreading across the planet over the course of today, already reaching Thailand, India, Bangladesh, Germany, Turkey, the UK, and many other countries.

“This is basically the only way to have our voice heard,” Nishtha Sharma, 17, of Melbourne, Australia told Business Insider.

Here’s a look at some of the protests:Organizers say over 300,000 people took part in the protests across Australia. Here, protesters march in Melbourne.