Jamaica’s Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says his Ministry is in talks with the Argentine Republic to forge partnerships in areas such as education, destination marketing, and resilience building.

The Minister made this announcement during a courtesy call to his New Kingston office by the Argentine Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Luis Del Solar on October 29, 2019.

“The first area of collaboration we are interested in forging is in human capital development for our tourism workers. Therefore, the Jamaica Centre of Tourism Innovation will seek to collaborate with a university in Buenos Aires on a conversational Spanish curriculum for tourism workers. This will ensure that the average worker can become conversant in the language,” said the Minister.

He noted that this is against the background of the expected increase in visitors to the island from the South American market because of additional airlift from the region beginning in December.

LATAM Airlines will inaugurate three weekly flights from Peru and other South American countries to Montego Bay. This is in addition to 11 flights now offered by Copa Airlines out of Panama, to bring the total weekly flights between South America and Jamaica to 14.

“LATAM Airlines, flying out of Peru, will be making connections from several gateways in South America countries, including Argentina which is the largest partner in South America for Jamaica, providing some 5,000 visitors annually,” he said.

Ambassador Del Solar expressed interest in learning more about strategies used by the Jamaica Tourist Board to market the destination.

“We are very interested in sharing experiences with marketing the country as a tourism destination. I think the marketing of Jamaica is very interesting and I think there are a lot of possibilities to exchange of experiences,” said Del Solar.

“To be honest, you have been able to protect the image of the country with many positive things. We need to learn how to do it better. We have a strong industry but we could do much more,” he continued.

During the discussions, the Minister and Ambassador Del Solar also explored corporation in the area of resilience and the possibility of setting up a satellite of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRMC) in Buenos Aires.

The satellite center will focus on regional issues and will share information in nanoTime with the GTRCMC. It will also function as a think tank to develop possible solutions.

The GTRCMC, which was first announced in 2017, assists in destination preparedness, management and recovery from disruptions and/or crises that affect tourism and threaten economies and livelihoods globally. There are plans also to establish satellite centers in Kenya Morocco, South Africa, Nigeria, and Seychelles.