Operations Manager

The client, a well- regarded international company, is looking for dynamic individual to fill the role of Operations Manager to manage its St. Kitts based operation. The Operations Manager is responsible for the operation of the production facility in St. Kitts. Key deliverables for this position are managing the cross functional value stream team and inspiring the associates to achieve the key performance indicators established for Safety, Quality, Delivery, and Cost. Demonstrating strong leadership skills and effective use of the DBS tools to continually improve the team’s performance is a critical part of this role. Long-term planning and the management of resources are key priorities of this position

The Role

Create and execute an operations business strategy for the St. Kitts operation to expand capabilities and improve performance.

Lead the cross functional team of staff and hourly associates to identify and focus on the critical few that will drive the manufacturing plant to succeed for our customers, both internal and external. Lead by example to hold the team to the highest expectations as defined by the Fortive Leadership Anchors.

Mentor and teach technical staff including Quality Manufacturing Engineers and Quality Technicians to support Problem Solving methodologies, Daily Management, and FBS toolkit to reduce scrap and improve quality and daily output.

Develop and execute new organizational structures to support the expanding business.

Instill a cultural sense of urgency with team around meeting safety, customer quality and delivery, and cost expectations.

In strong collaboration with the West Chester Operations Managers, execute on daily, weekly, and monthly build plans to ship linear while meeting or exceeding on time delivery expectations of 95%.

Evaluate customer demand, create production plans, and execute on resource and capacity analysis to determine countermeasures (overtime, staff re-deployment, hiring, added machine or assembly capacity) required to meet customer request dates.

Perform Root Cause Counter Measures (RCCM) with your team for issues that prohibit meeting key performance indicators – Safety, Quality, Delivery, Inventory, and Productivity (SQDIP).

Embrace the culture of continuous improvement. Lead the group through concrete examples of improvement via facilitating and leading Kaizen events.

Act as a manufacturing liaison for the New Product Launch and engineering change order (ECO) processes, identifying and resolving requests that may affect quality, cost, or delivery for products in St. Kitts.

Audit processes to drive world class quality (less than 1,000 external DPM).

Establish and maintain a Business Continuity Plan (BCP) for the St Kitts Operations.

Create a strong succession plan for future plant management.

Preferred Profile

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or equivalent

3-4 years of management/supervisory experience

Experience in Quality Management System preferred

MBA preferred

Lean Manufacturing and/or Six Sigma experience is desired

Ability to troubleshoot and implement root cause countermeasures

Understanding of lean manufacturing principles preferred

Strong technical skills including ability to lead problem solving events

Strong desire to learn and understand complex cultures

If you believe you have the drive and profile to fill this challenging role, please submit your resume and cover letter indicating your suitability against requirements, by January 26, to:

OnBoard Solutions

Executive Selection Services

Please note, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Ref: Operations Manager-SKB