Members of the public using the services of the X-Ray Unit at Alexandra Hospital on Nevis can expect a less-time-consuming process thanks to the installation of a Direct Radiography (DR) system at the unit on Sept. 17, and officially commissioned Friday by Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

“I would like to commend the technicians at Alexandra who would have thought it best to improve the efficiency at the hospital, and so the administration has come to their call and would have spent in the region of US $42,000 to improve the system here at the Radiology Unit…,” she said.“I would like to say thank you to all those persons who were instrumental in making this thing happened. I would like to say on behalf of the Senior Minister of Health, the Premier, that we are happy to advance technology at Alexandra, and this is just the start of bigger and better things to come.”

Mrs. Brandy Williams was also given the opportunity to experience the new equipment firsthand.

“We have had a brief demonstration of how the new system works and I am indeed elated that we have advanced in technology, and I am certain that the speed with which this new system works, we will see quicker results… It means that patients waiting on their results, it would drastically reduce their time of waiting,” she said.

Also present were Mr. Gary Pemberton, Hospital Administrator, Matron Aldris Dias; Mrs. Jessica Scarborough, Assistant Matron; Ms. Shinnelle Mills, Assistant Hospital Administrator; and Mrs. Karema David, Radiographer at the Alexandra Hospital.