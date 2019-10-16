The Alexandra Hospital on Nevis is stepping up its security system for patients in an effort to keep pace with technology, with new identification wrist bands being issued to persons who are admitted to the island’s main health facility as of Oct. 07,Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) announced during a hospital visit Friday, Oct. 11.

“This is an additional form of ID, because I think we have charts and other records for each patient, but this is just an additional form of record for our patients here at Alexandra,” she explained. “With the advent of the new medical computerised system, each patient would then be identified by a bar code. So, I want to say that we are really moving with technology here at Alexandra.”

Also present were Matron Aldris Dias; Mr. Gary Pemberton Hospital Administrator; and Ms. Shinnelle Mills, Assistant Hospital Administrator.