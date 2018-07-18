BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Law enforcement officers providing inter-island service to the Federation will this month see a 40 percent increase in their displacement allowances and a 50 percent increase in their ferry allowances.

Following a meeting he held with members of Division C of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force on Wednesday, May 23, at the Charlestown Police Station,

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, announced the decision to review the allowances to security officers.

On Monday, July 16, Cabinet gave its approval to the increased allowances after thorough consultations with the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ian Queeley, Commander of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force, Lieutenant Colonel J. Anthony Comrie and Fire Chief, Mr. Everette O’garro.

“The monthly displacement allowance to security officers will be increased from $250 per month to $350 per month, an increase of 40 percent. Secondly, with respect to the monthly ferry allowance which was put at $80 per month since 2008, from July 1 this will be adjusted upward by 50 percent to $120 per month,” Prime Minister Harris announced during his July 17 press conference, noting that 71 officers will benefit from displacement allowances and 51 will benefit from the ferry allowance.

The honourable prime minister noted that it is their hope that this initiative will further boost the morale of the men and women who serve in various security agencies.

“Team Unity Government values the work of our security officers and we appreciate the adjustment issues when they are moved inter-island” Dr. Harris said. “We hope that we will inspire officers to higher service.” He said “excellence is what our country deserves and we will hold all to that standard.”

The prime minister advised that the ferry allowances will not apply to Defence Force officers who are rotated monthly.

Going forward, the revised displacement and ferry allowances for security officers will cost the country $322,680 annually.