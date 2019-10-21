President of the St. Kitts (Basseterre) Lions Club Ms. Charmaine Pemberton, accompanied by past President Ms. Adora Warner and member Mrs Judy Tyrell, made a presentation of braille books, braille dominos, and audio cassette tapes to the St. Kitts Society for the Blind, and white canes to two visually impaired members of the society Thursday, Oct. 17, at the McKnight Community Centre as the world observes Blind Awareness Month.

The organisation’s programmes, which include sight conservation, among others, have profoundly impacted visually impaired persons, while a number of schools have benefitted from eye-screenings courtesy of the St. Kitts (Basseterre) Lions Club.

Mr. Rockliffe Bowen who accepted the gifts on behalf of the society, while the white canes were presented to 82-year old Mr. Eric Belle, and Ms. Sharon Fredrick, who are both blind.

“Mr. Bowen, on behalf of the St. Kitts (Basseterre) Lions Club, it gives me great pleasure to present these braille books to the St. Kitts Society for the Blind,” said President Pemberton. “I do hope that they will come in useful to new members especially, who can learn braille and will be able to communicate with others through braille.”

President Ms Pemberton also presented the audio cassette tapes, which she noted contained information that was useful to persons who are visually impaired, and also presented a white cane to Ms. Sharon Fredrick.Lions Club member Mrs. Judy Tyrell presented Mr. Eric Belle with the second white cane.

Mr. Bowen, an avid domino player, used to rely on his sighted colleagues, but first used the braille dominos, officially handed over by past President Ms. Adora Warner Thursday, at a beachnic at the Anchorage in Frigate Bay Saturday, Oct. 12.

“On behalf of the St. Kitts Society for the Blind, and by extension our sister organisation the St. Kitts Nevis Association for Persons with Disabilities, I would like to say thanks to the St. Kitts (Basseterre) Lions Club for these items that you have donated this afternoon,” said Mr Bowen. “I hope that these items will go a long way in helping our members in terms of getting around, socialising and educating our young students who are coming up. Convey these words of appreciation to the other members who are not here and let them know how appreciative we are in receiving these items.”

According to President Pemberton, in celebration of October as the Blind Awareness Month, the club organised a walk for visually impaired persons held Saturday, Oct. 12 in the morning under the theme “Journey for Sight” and a beach picnic at the Anchorage in Frigate Bay in the afternoon.

“Also as part of the Blind Awareness Month, we stopped by the Irish Town Primary School on Friday 11th October to do some eye screening there for the kids,” she said. “Since most of the kids were out to witness exercises being conducted by the US Naval Ship Comfort, we then proceeded to visit Bronte Welsh, Dr William Connor, and Beach Allen Primary Schools.”