$10, 000 for information into Gregory Mills Murder

Basseterre, St. Kitts-A $10,000 reward is being offered in an attempt to gain to information regarding the murder of business man Gregory Mills.

Mills was shot and killed by unknown assailants on last Tuesday afternoon while driving in Gillard Meadows in St. Peters.

A Police Press statement indicates that Assistant Commissioner of Police with responsibility for Crime Mr. Andre Mitchell stated that the reward is being offered to solicit information to move the investigations forward.