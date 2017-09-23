15 Calypsonians to compete in STT Fest

1 of 6

An exciting night has been promised by the chairman of the St. Thomas Parish Festival for its Calypso show, Crefton “King Meeko” Warner.

The show is a part of the festival’s week of activities that began last week. The Calypso show will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, at the St. Thomas’ Primary School grounds under the theme “Rock and come enn for STT Fest.”

The festival was successfully revived last year through the efforts of Janet Meloney and her staff at the Community Development Department.

King Meeko told the Observer Thursday that this year the Calypso show will have two categories: juniors and seniors. “This year, we have 10 senior Calypsoians and five junior Calysonians,” he said.

Taking the stage Saturday in the seniors will be Daddy Nature, Rako B, Wingy, Westside, All out, Young J, Lady Hammon, Enforcer, Lusman and another woman performer. In the junior’s category will be reigning king Sookie, Mighty J, Invincible, Lil leany and Prince Akedo. Special guest artists will include reigning Culturama Calypso Monarch King Hollywood, Culturama Soca power and groovy winner Delly Ranks Steel Pan and others.

Meeko said that the juniors will perform first and then be judged, followed by the performance by the senior competitors.

Meeko explained the reasons why people should come out to watch the show. “It will be an exciting show,” he said. “This will be the first time we are having two shows in one night. I think this show will help people to calm their nerves after the storms. It is also a good way to help people socialize.”

He said that the show will be very competitive and “everyone will want to be a part of” it.